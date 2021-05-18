COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $251.13 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $251.13 million and $58.54 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00393724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00234651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.66 or 0.01383178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048432 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

