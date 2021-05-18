Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.

Coursera stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

