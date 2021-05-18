COVIR.IO Price Tops $74.66 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.66 or 0.00171451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $7,299.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00090710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00413012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00233442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.36 or 0.01367123 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046015 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

