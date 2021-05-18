Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.45 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

