Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Research analysts expect that Crawford United will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

