Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 310.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206,137 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $37,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

