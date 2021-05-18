Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $12,319.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.58 or 0.02503390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.08 or 0.00651939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00071658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001754 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,216,817 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

