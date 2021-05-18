CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $36.98. CTS shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.