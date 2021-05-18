CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.