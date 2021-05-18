Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

