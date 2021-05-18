Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

