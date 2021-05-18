Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.70.

CMI opened at $266.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $244.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

