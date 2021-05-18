CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

