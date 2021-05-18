CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. 17,357,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

