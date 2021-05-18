CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Tops $8.79 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $9,881.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00393724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00234651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.66 or 0.01383178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048432 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.