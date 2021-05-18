D Jason Sharpe Sells 2,277 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.59 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.34. 89,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,486. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.12. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.64.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

