Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 953 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

