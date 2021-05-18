Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,232 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

