Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 191.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

