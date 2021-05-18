Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

