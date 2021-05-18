Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

