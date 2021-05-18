Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

