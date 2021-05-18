Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.