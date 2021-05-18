DAOBet (BET) Price Down 26% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $707,320.26 and $215.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.77 or 0.02541050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00677338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00070575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003979 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

