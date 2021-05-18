DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 403,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,525. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.