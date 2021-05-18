Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.