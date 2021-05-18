DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $374,223.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.01431342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.45 or 0.11211726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00118029 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

