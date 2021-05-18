DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $4.03 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00675962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00080456 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.15 or 1.00206687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00184778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010016 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.