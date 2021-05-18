David Gordon Purchases 28,276 Shares of Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider David Gordon purchased 28,276 shares of Raiz Invest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,296.04 ($26,640.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Raiz Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

