Decentraland Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $266.13 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00100022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.09 or 0.01496991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119272 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,373,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,484,021 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

