Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

VFL opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

