Deliveroo Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DROOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

