Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER stock opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion and a PE ratio of -14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of €121.50 and a 200-day moving average of €116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

