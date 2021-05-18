Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) vs. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Head to Head Comparison

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 1 8 10 0 2.47 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus target price of $47.84, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines -42.88% -39.69% -5.82% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $47.01 billion 0.64 $4.77 billion ($10.76) -4.34 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.06 $501.76 million N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

