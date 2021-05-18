Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68.10 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $603.98 million and $68.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

