Desjardins Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBIBF. Maxim Group lifted their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.