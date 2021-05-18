Desjardins Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

