Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

DM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $34.94.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

