Destination Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.21. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

