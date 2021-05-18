Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.23

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.