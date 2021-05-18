dForce Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. dForce has a market cap of $30.82 million and $2.16 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

