Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,430.31 ($44.82).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,361 ($43.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,197.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,996.69. The stock has a market cap of £78.64 billion and a PE ratio of 70.02.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

