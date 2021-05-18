DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

DKS opened at $88.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

