Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Director Jane H. Hollingsworth Acquires 32,786 Shares

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Director Jane H. Hollingsworth purchased 32,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,999.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DFFN stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

