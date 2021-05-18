DIGG Price Tops $32,758.84 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $27.67 million and $339,896.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32,758.84 or 0.75457465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00091856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00391606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00231227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.66 or 0.01395089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047103 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.