Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

NASDAQ:DGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

