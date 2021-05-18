Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12).

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

