Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $117,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

