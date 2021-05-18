Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.31 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $116,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

