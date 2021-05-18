Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.59 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 449,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $120,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

